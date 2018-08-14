St. Petersburg police have launched a large-scale search in connection with a cold case, but officers aren't saying which one.

On Tuesday, law enforcement drained a small retention pond near 71st Street N. and 52nd Avenue N.

St. Pete police confirmed they were acting on a tip.

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are providing forensic assistance to the police department.

Investigators were seen using shovels and construction equipment.

Police declined to say what they were trying to find.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP