St. Petersburg police have launched a large-scale search in connection with a cold case, but officers aren't saying which one.

On Tuesday, law enforcement drained a small retention pond near 71st Street N. and 52nd Avenue N.

St. Pete police confirmed they were acting on a tip.

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are providing forensic assistance to the police department.

Investigators were seen using shovels and construction equipment.

Police declined to say what they were trying to find.

