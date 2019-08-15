NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police say they are searching for a man on the run in Sarasota County.

Officers say Robert Steven Harrelson, 41, ran from them around 3 p.m. Thursday in North Port. Harrelson, a convicted felon, is wanted on multiple felony drug and weapons charges.

Harrelson was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and red/white shoes. He is described as 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds. If you see him, call 911.

North Port police dispatched their K-9 unit, along with an air unit from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. The situation delayed dismissal at nearby Cranberry Elementary School. Students have since been sent home safely.

People living in the area were told to lock their doors and stay inside.

