Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

The Bradenton Police Department is looking for Imanie Black. She was last seen walking down 5th Street West in a red and white striped dress.

BRADENTON, Fla. — She's 15 and she's missing.

The Bradenton Police Department is looking for Imanie Black. She was last seen walking down 5th Street West in a red and white striped dress.

She's 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. She has brown hair and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yolanda Torres (941)932-9300.