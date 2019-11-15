POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Gobble gobble! It's that time of year again!

In the giving spirit, the Polk Sheriff's Charities announced it will be giving away free turkeys to families just in time for Thanksgiving.

Deputies will be helping to hand out turkeys at three Polk County locations on Sat., Nov. 23.

"With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Polk Sheriff's Charities board decided to contribute turkeys to families who may be finding it tough to put a meal together for the holiday," the sheriff's office said.

The turkeys will be made available, one per family, one per car on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Deputies say there are no pre-qualifications to receive a turkey since they say they "trust that folks will do the right thing."

Up to 1,400 of the 15 to 17-pound turkeys are expected to be distributed. The chairman of the charity says it will give leftover turkeys to non-profits or the county jail for the inmates.

The turkeys will be provided at the following locations:

East Polk: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Church on the Hill, 1111 Scenic Hwy, Dundee

Central Polk: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Polk State College Winter Haven campus, cars will enter at Lake Elbert Drive NE and exit at 10th Street NE, Winter Haven

West Polk: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Church at the Mall, 1010 East Memorial Blvd., Lakeland

"This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to Polk County citizens for their support of our deputies," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "In some communities around the country, you can find tension and mistrust between law enforcement and residents. Not here. We work hard with our communities to keep our neighborhoods, families, and children safe."

RELATED: Money-saving tips for hosting family for the holidays

RELATED: Survey: Holidays bring spending stress for most Americans

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter