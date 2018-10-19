BARTOW, Fla. -- Like something out of a horror movie.

That may be what you're thinking when you visit the "Asylum" at the Polk County Sheriff's Office Jail in Polk County.

Especially if you're looking for something spooooky to visit with the entire family. I mean, what's spookier than a haunted jail?

The United Way of Central Florida has teamed up with the PCSO to present the annual 'Haunted Jail Tour' with the 'Asylum' theme this year.

Visitors will be taken through several areas while being told the stories of the mythical "Asylum" while they tour "fictional wards" and cells in the jail.

Worried about the little kiddos?

Don't worry, the jail will have tricks and treats that are age-appropriate for them, as well with a separate room dedicated to treats and games.

Food and drinks will also be sold at the event.

The proceeds from the event will be raised for charity and benefit the United Way.

Ready for your own tricks and treats? The "Asylum" will be presented by volunteers from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays on Oct. 19 and 20, and Oct. 26 and 27. Tickets for the tour will be sold for a $6 donation.

The event will be located at the jail across the street from the Bartow Police Department.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP