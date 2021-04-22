1 dead in 'tragic crash' between car and train in Frostproof, deputies says

Polk County Sheriff Office says it happened on South Scenic Highway between Livingston Lake Road and US 98/27.

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — One person was killed when a train collided with a car, Polk County Sheriff's deputies say.

The "tragic crash" happened around 3:17 p.m. Thursday on South Scenic Highway near Frostproof between Livingston Lake Road and U.S. 98/27, deputies say.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fatal car/train collision being investigated by PCSO on South Scenic Highway near Frostproof between Livingston Lake Road and US 98/27. Crash occurred at 3:17 PM. One confirmed death. pic.twitter.com/KOiXJsqTd1 — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) April 22, 2021