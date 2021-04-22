1 dead in 'tragic crash' between car and train in Frostproof, deputies says

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — One person was killed when a train collided with a car, Polk County Sheriff's deputies say.
The "tragic crash" happened around 3:17 p.m. Thursday on South Scenic Highway near Frostproof between Livingston Lake Road and U.S. 98/27, deputies say.
The crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
