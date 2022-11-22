The heat is on: 2023 Lakeland firefighter calendar benefits SPCA Florida

Each month of the year features rescued dogs and cats along with helpful safety tips and interesting facts from each organization.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department has come out with the perfect Christmas present for anyone who is a fan of firefighters and pets.

The fire department teamed up with SPCA Florida to release their 2023 Rescued Pets Calendar just in time for the holiday season.

Each month of the year features rescued dogs and cats along with helpful safety tips and interesting facts from each organization.

"Pairing LFD’s firefighters with SPCA’s sweetest pets, the calendar helps fund medical care for the animals on LFD emergency scenes and treatment at SPCA Florida’s Reva McClurg Medical Center," leaders from the fire department explain in a news release.

Anyone interested in buying one of the calendars can do so by donating $10. Cash and checks are accepted at all sites while credit cards are only accepted online at www.spcaflorida.org/calendar, SPCA Florida's Medical Center, Adoption Center and Administration buildings.

For people living in and around the Lakeland area, the two purchase locations include:

The SPCA Florida Campus at 5850 Brannen Road S., Lakeland, FL 33813

The LFD Administration Building at 701 E. Main Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

According to the fire department, the calendar is the annual philanthropic fundraiser for the department and SPCA Florida’s Partnership for Pets program.