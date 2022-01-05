Child hit, killed by truck near US-92 in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A child was hit and killed by a truck Wednesday morning near U.S. 92 in Auburndale, police say.
It happened around 6:20 a.m. on Magnolia Avenue near Havendale Boulevard, according to Police Chief Andy Ray.
Ray says police are trying to determine why the child, an 8-year-old girl, was along the roadway. She was not heading to school, he added.
The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.
Ray says investigators are talking to witnesses and family and will provide more information as it becomes available.