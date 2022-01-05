Child hit, killed by truck near US-92 in Auburndale

The driver stayed at the scene, police say.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A child was hit and killed by a truck Wednesday morning near U.S. 92 in Auburndale, police say.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. on Magnolia Avenue near Havendale Boulevard, according to Police Chief Andy Ray.

Ray says police are trying to determine why the child, an 8-year-old girl, was along the roadway. She was not heading to school, he added.

