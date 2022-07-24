8-year-old daughter of PCFR engineer saves adult having medical emergency

The 8-year-old reportedly told her father she was ready to perform CPR on the adult.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County Fire Rescue engineer's daughter helped save the life of a man having a medical emergency inside the family's home on Monday, July 18, authorities say.

Chris Varner was working during a shift when he received a call from his daughter, Paisley Varner about the adult being unresponsive, PCFR said in a Facebook post.

Paisley reportedly told Varner she called 911 before contacting him to make sure help was on the way to the home.

Fire rescue says while the two were still on the phone, Paisley asked Varner what she needed to do to help the adult and also said she was ready to perform CPR until the EMT arrived. However, first responders arrived minutes later at the home and provided further medical attention to the adult.

“The fact that Paisley contacted 911 by herself and then quickly turned her attention to what she needed to do to save a life is a great feeling as a father,” Varner said.

PCFR said in the Facebook post the adult made a full recovery from the incident due to Paisley's help.

"The care Paisley displayed for someone that was in need and her concern for helping someone else experiencing a medical emergency is an amazing thing. Awesome work Paisley!," fire rescue stated.