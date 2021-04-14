x
Crash involving 2 cars and a semi leaves 1 man dead

Investigators say a man ran a red light and was hit by a semi.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a Tuesday crash involving two cars and a semi at a Lakeland intersection had the roadway shut down for several hours. 

Deputies say James Reynolds, 63, drove through a stoplight at the intersection of County Line Road and Ewell Road and was hit by a semi that had a green light. 

The impact of the crash sent Reynolds' pickup into a car that was stopped in the turn lane of the intersection. Reynolds died at the scene according to investigators. 

A 71-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man who were in the other car had minor injuries, deputies say.

Investigators say the crash had the roadway closed for about four hours. 

