Polk County

Man killed after crashing into back of tractor-trailer at red light

It happened overnight Monday on U.S. 27.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man was killed when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped at a red light, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 27 at Sanders Road.

The truck driver, a 54-year-old man from Winter Springs, Florida, was stopped at a red light on southbound U.S. 27. The 33-year-old man did not stop at the light and crashed into the truck, according to FHP.

He died at the scene of the crash.

