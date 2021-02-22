Deputies: Lakeland couple seriously injured in weekend crash

Deputies say the motorcyclist lost control of his bike during chain-reaction breaking.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A Lakeland couple was seriously injured in a Saturday crash after losing control of a motorcycle during chain-reaction breaking, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash in the 1900 block of U.S. 92 this weekend where they say a car changing lanes led to the accident.

According to a press release, the couple was going east on U.S. 92 in the middle lane of travel behind a Ford Expedition towing a jet ski when a car changed lanes in front of the Ford. As a result, the SUV hit the brakes.

While also attempting to stop, deputies say the motorcyclist also applied his front breaks but lost control. The couple was ejected as the bike continued on and struck the jet ski.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash left the silver and blue 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle driver 47-year-old Brian Martin, and his passenger 47-year-old Kimberly Sumner seriously injured. They were taken to Lakeland Regional Health to be treated for injuries that included head trauma, according to a press release.

Deputies say neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and marijuana was found in both Martin's possession and blood.

"Further testing though is necessary to determine if the amount of marijuana in his blood was at the level of impairment," the sheriff's office wrote.

The Ford's driver and passengers were not injured in the crash.