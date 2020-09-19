Deputies searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

Deputies believe the individual was driving an older model SUV or pick-up truck.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the person who they say hit and killed a woman walking along Reynolds Road.

According to the sheriff's office, evidence and family statements show Nicole William, 44, left her home Friday night and began walking to the Reynolds Road Food Mart nearby. She made a purchase and left the store around 9 p.m., but deputies say she never made it home.

This morning a call came in with a report of a possible dead person in a ditch on Reynolds Road near the intersection of Main Street East and Barrington Avenue in Lakeland.

That's when the sheriff's office says it found William's body wearing dark clothing.

Based on an investigation, deputies believe Williams was walking northbound, with the flow of traffic, on Reynolds Road just north of Barrington Avenue when she was struck from behind by a vehicle that did not stop.

Deputies believe it was an older model SUV or pick-up truck.

If anyone has any information regarding the driver, the vehicle, or any other information is asked to call Detective Walsh at 863-297-1100, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers - call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

