Where's Derek? Lakeland police looking for missing teen

Police say he's been known to hang around the downtown, Lake Mirror and Lake Bonny areas.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a missing 13-year-old teen in Lakeland.

Derek Bougher last was seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of S. Lake Parker Avenue and E. Lemon Street, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

He has medium-length blonde hair and brown eyes, police say. It's believed he was wearing a black cowboy hat, a gray shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Bougher is known to hang around the downtown, Lake Mirror and Lake Bonny areas.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call police at 863-834-6966.

What other people are reading right now: