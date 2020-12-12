Driver killed in 3-car crash in Polk County

Deputies say another driver is in stable but critical condition.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Winter Haven man was killed Friday night in a crash involving two other cars near Davenport.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 8:19 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17/92, about a half-mile south of Sunny Acres Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, Jose Flores, 56, was traveling southbound without any headlights when he tried to pass the cars ahead. Deputies say his Altima crashed into a white Toyota Tacoma in the northbound lane.

Debris from the crash then hit the hood of a third vehicle, also in the northbound lane.

When deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived, investigators said they found Flores dead in the driver’s seat. The driver of the white Toyota Tacoma, 71-year-old Samson Janvier of Orlando, had to be extricated and transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he is listed in stable but critical condition.

The third driver, 30-year-old Walter Delgado of Davenport, did not have any injuries which required medical attention, deputies said.

Both Janvier and Delgado were wearing their seatbelts but Flores was not, investigators added.

The crash shut down the roadway for approximately four hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

