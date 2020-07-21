Elderly couple killed in Lakeland crash

LAKELAND, Fla. — A husband and wife, both 85, died at the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon in Lakeland.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 98 North at Gibsonia-Galloway Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Roger Nemeth and his wife, Ethel, of Lakeland, were traveling in a 2018 Honda Fit southbound on U.S. 98. Roger Nemeth, who deputies said was driving, tried to make a turn from the left turn lane but entered the path of an oncoming car that had the right-of-way.
The couple was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the crash, where they later died.
The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Orlando man, was treated for a minor injury and released.
It's believed everyone in the crash was wearing a seat belt.
The road was closed until about 7 p.m.
- Three disturbances in the tropics, one to impact Florida
- Florida Education Association sues to stop emergency order that would reopen classrooms
- Three close friends 'massacred' during a fishing trip in Polk County
- Large depression opens in Hernando County roadway
- 'You're lying to the public' | Protesters briefly disrupt Gov. DeSantis' COVID-19 briefing
- How to see Comet NEOWISE and the International Space Station in tonight's sky
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter