Elderly couple killed in Lakeland crash

Another person suffered minor injuries.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A husband and wife, both 85, died at the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon in Lakeland.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 98 North at Gibsonia-Galloway Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Roger Nemeth and his wife, Ethel, of Lakeland, were traveling in a 2018 Honda Fit southbound on U.S. 98. Roger Nemeth, who deputies said was driving, tried to make a turn from the left turn lane but entered the path of an oncoming car that had the right-of-way.

The couple was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the crash, where they later died.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Orlando man, was treated for a minor injury and released.

It's believed everyone in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

The road was closed until about 7 p.m.

