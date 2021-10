The 77-year-old woman was stopped behind the truck before it began going into reverse.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An elderly woman was killed Friday afternoon after a front-end loader reversed into her car in Polk County, Florida Highway Patrol says.

The 77-year-old woman was stopped behind the truck before it began going into reverse near 2nd Str. southwest at Ave. C southwest in Winter Haven, according to FHP.