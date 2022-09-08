Firefighters respond to fire at Lakeland restaurant

Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille was partially evacuated during the fire.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Lakeland restaurant spread to the roof Wednesday afternoon causing a partial evacuation.

At around 3 p.m., Lakeland Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at Harry's Seafood Bar & Grille in downtown Lakeland on N. Kentucky Avenue, the fire department says.

Firefighters arrived to find a light smoke-filled restaurant with flames spewing from the kitchen.

"Flames were visible from a kitchen hood venting system on the roof," Lakeland Fire Department said in a press release. "Firefighters extinguished the fire in the kitchen and then accessed the roof to bring the flames in the venting pipe under control."

The fire department was able to extinguish the flames and ventilate the building after. Eight Lakeland Fire Department units, Polk County Fire Rescue units and several Lakeland Police Department units were on the scene during the response.