Florida man facing seven charges after FHP pursuit leads to arrest

According to troopers, while attempting to get away the man ran multiple red lights, drove over a median, sped and drove in the wrong direction.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — After a lengthy pursuit troopers were able to take a reckless driver with multiple outstanding felony warrants into custody.

Troopers say Etoy Love, 28, was first spotted while driving recklessly during bad weather conditions and without his headlights on in the Lakeland area. The FHP tried to pull Love over after they say he used a turn lane as a passing lane to cut off another driver.

Initially, troopers say Love slowed down once they pulled up behind him, but things quickly changed.

Taking off at a "high rate of speed" Love began running traffic lights, cutting off drivers, driving the wrong way, cutting through mall parking lots and driving over medians to escape, according to a release.

The pursuit spanned multiple state roads, streets and highways.

A second trooper joined the pursuit just as Love jumped on I-4 continuing his attempt to escape arrest. Ultimately Love was arrested when he lost control of his car, driving off the road and crashing into a ditch, according to the FHP.

In the car, troopers say they found several debit cards that did not belong to Love and a stolen firearm. He is also said to have outstanding felony warrants from Osceola, Orange and Polk counties.

Love faces charges of: reckless driving with property damage, aggravated fleeing to elude, driving with a license suspended or revoked, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, grand theft of a firearm, possession of five or more pieces of personal identifiable information without consent in addition to his outstanding warrant charges.

