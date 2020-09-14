Florida man facing seven charges after FHP pursuit leads to arrest

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — After a lengthy pursuit troopers were able to take a reckless driver with multiple outstanding felony warrants into custody.
Troopers say Etoy Love, 28, was first spotted while driving recklessly during bad weather conditions and without his headlights on in the Lakeland area. The FHP tried to pull Love over after they say he used a turn lane as a passing lane to cut off another driver.
Initially, troopers say Love slowed down once they pulled up behind him, but things quickly changed.
Taking off at a "high rate of speed" Love began running traffic lights, cutting off drivers, driving the wrong way, cutting through mall parking lots and driving over medians to escape, according to a release.
The pursuit spanned multiple state roads, streets and highways.
A second trooper joined the pursuit just as Love jumped on I-4 continuing his attempt to escape arrest. Ultimately Love was arrested when he lost control of his car, driving off the road and crashing into a ditch, according to the FHP.
In the car, troopers say they found several debit cards that did not belong to Love and a stolen firearm. He is also said to have outstanding felony warrants from Osceola, Orange and Polk counties.
Love faces charges of: reckless driving with property damage, aggravated fleeing to elude, driving with a license suspended or revoked, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, grand theft of a firearm, possession of five or more pieces of personal identifiable information without consent in addition to his outstanding warrant charges.
What other people are reading right now:
- NHC: Tropical Storm Sally to bring storm surge, hurricane-force winds to northern Gulf coast
- USF temporarily closes Recreation & Wellness facility after possible COVID-19 exposure
- Lightning extend series lead 3-1, beating Islanders in Game 4
- How to Uranus without a telescope this week
- TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in sale forced by President Trump over security claims
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter