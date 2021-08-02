Sheriff Judd: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in self-defense while family was inside house

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A homeowner shot and killed a burglar in self-defense early Sunday morning in Frostproof, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
Deputies say Jory Plummer broke into the man's home around 1 a.m. while he, his wife and their three children were sleeping.
The man's wife heard banging on the front door and woke him. When he went to check it out, he saw the front door had been forced open, so he grabbed a handgun.
Investigators say the husband found Plummer outside, in front of the home, "yelling obscenities at him."
According to law enforcement, the man told Plummer "numerous times" to leave, but investigators say Plummer refused.
"The husband described Plummer as 'out of control,'" the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.
Deputies say Plummer ran and charged at the homeowner, who – "in fear for his life" – fired one round, hitting him.
But, authorities say Plummer wasn't done. The sheriff's office says Plummer walked a few feet, turned around and then charged again, leading the husband to shoot him a second time.
Deputies responded to the scene and tried lifesaving efforts, but Plummer died at Sebring Hospital.
“People have a right to be safe in their home, and when necessary, defend that safety. At this point in the investigation, the evidence indicates that the resident acted in self-defense," Sheriff Judd wrote in a statement.
An investigation is underway.
According to the sheriff's office, Plummer’s criminal history includes nine felonies and nine misdemeanors, including:
- Sexual Assault
- Domestic Violence - Battery
- Tampering with Evidence
- Forgery
- Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer
- Possession of Marijuana
- Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License
- Violation of Probation
- Failure to Appear.
