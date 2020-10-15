Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to hold press conference on deputy-involved Frostproof shooting

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it will talk about a shooting that took place between a person it says was armed and its deputies Wednesday night in Frostproof.
The sheriff's office says none of the deputies were hurt in the shooting. The armed person is dead, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Grady Judd is set to give an update on the shooting at 10:30 a.m. and release more details.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
