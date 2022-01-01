Haines City man shot, killed on New Year's Day

Police say they need the public's help to find out what happened.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 47-year-old man is dead after he was shot shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, the Haines City Police Department said.

Officers say they were called to AdventHealth Heart of Florida around 12:15 a.m. after 47-year-old Michael Jackson of Haines City was admitted. He had been shot multiple times, according to police.

Jackson was pronounced dead before 1 a.m.

Police say Jackson was shot near an empty lot at North 12th Street and Avenue I.

The department says officers don't have any leads on the shooter or a motivation for the shooting.