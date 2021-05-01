Police search for woman involved in garbage truck crash that left a child injured

The woman faces charges of child abuse, tampering, reckless driving, hit-and-run and resisting arrest without violence.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Police Department needs your help finding a woman they say was involved in a crash that left a child in her car hurt.

Officers say Taquire Studimire, 34, drove her 2008 Honda Civic into the front of a garbage truck.

The garbage truck driver said he tried to honk his horn at her to avoid the crash, according to police.

After the crash, video from the garbage truck's dash camera showed Studimire pull the child up from the floorboard of her car, officers said. Police said Studimire didn't check on the child after the crash.

Police said the child was later found at a daycare and had a head bruise and a swollen cheek. The kid was taken to the hospital to be checked out and did not have any serious injuries, officers said.

"The blatant disregard shown for this child is appalling," Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said. "She proceeded to put others in danger with her carelessness and has taken no responsibility for her actions. Perhaps jail time is what she needs to mull it over. It is fortunate that no one was seriously hurt."

Police said Studimire has a warrant out for her arrest. Studimire faces charges of child abuse, tampering, reckless driving, hit-and-run and resisting arrest without violence.

Officers said they have been able to reach her by phone but have not been able to find her.

Anyone who knows where she is should call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.

