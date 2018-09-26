If you're needing more Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in your life, your commute or just to unwind, get ready to download: He's starting a podcast next month.

The “Not In My County” podcast starts on Oct. 5. You can find the podcast on iTunes, Spotify and other podcast services.

“You know I’m kind of like President [Harry] Truman,” Judd said in a preview for the podcast. “People accused of him of giving people hell, and he said, ‘I don’t give people hell, I tell ‘em the truth and they think it’s hell.’”

The weekly podcast will try to give listeners a behind-the-scenes glimpse of law enforcement featuring “great stories, crime prevention tips and tricks and some of the stupidest criminal acts you have ever heard.”

“You don’t want to go to jail, behave. You don’t want to be a part of the crime problem, behave,” Judd said in the preview. “If you want to come to our county jail, that’s okay, but we don’t feed peanut butter and jelly.”

Bartow Ford and Payne Air Conditioning are sponsors of the podcast.

Judd also has his own bobblehead and he celebrated Star Wars Day, aka May the Fourth, earlier this year.

