Manatee County soccer coach accused of drunk driving

Joshua Kiper, 38, was pulled over early Saturday morning in Polk County.

MULBERRY, Fla. — A soccer coach at IMG Academy was arrested on a drunk driving charge in Polk County.

Joshua Kiper, 38, was stopped early Saturday morning on State Road 60 near Fox Creek Drive after a Polk County deputy noticed he couldn't stay within his lane, according to a sheriff's office news release.

With bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol, Kiper wasn't able to pass any of the field sobriety tests, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Kiper was released after posting bond.

IMG Academy's website lists Kiper as a boys soccer coach, which the sheriff's office said he told deputies.

"We expect more from people who not only work closely with children, but who are also role models to children. Luckily, he was pulled over before he could hurt or kill anyone, including himself," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.