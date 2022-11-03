Former Haines City school math teacher accused of having sexual contact with student

According to the statement, Stringer was fired in October by Polk County Public Schools after the high school learned he "may have had inappropriate contact with a student." The school added it encourages people who may have more information about the alleged crime to contact Haines City police as soon as possible.

This message is being sent on behalf of Haines City High School. We need to inform you about an incident involving a former employee at our school. Jeremiah Stringer, who briefly taught math at HCHS this year, has been arrested by police and charged with having sexual contact with a student. Mr. Stringer was terminated by PCPS in October after we learned that he may have had inappropriate contact with a student. We have been cooperating fully with law enforcement during their investigation, and will continue to do so. This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and violates the trust we place in our educators. If anyone has additional information to report we encourage you to contact the Haines City Police Department. Thank you.”