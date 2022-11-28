Dive team searching for 9-year-old boy in Polk County lake amid 'poor visibility'

The lake reaches depths of up to 16 feet and has poor visibility, according to the sheriff's office.

DUNDEE, Fla. — Efforts are ongoing to locate a missing 9-year-old boy who fell from a boat and into a Polk County lake over the weekend.

Sheriff's office deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday to Lake Annie to look for the child after he didn't resurface, the agency said in a news release.

The boy and his two brothers were on his father's pontoon boat when he fell over the front and was hit by the boat's propeller, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the father jumped into the water to look for his son while one of the other boys called 911.

"It's a tragedy and an unimaginable nightmare for the family of the boy. We are using extensive resources to find him," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

"We're working in a large lake with depths up to about 16 feet, with poor visibility, but we've been out there 24 hours a day, and will continue to be there until we find him."

Since the weekend, the sheriff's office marine unit, underwater search and recovery team, aviation and drone units have been involved in the search, the agency said in the release. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have provided assistance, as well.