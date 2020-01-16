LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash near Warner University.

Deputies said one person is dead after the crash on US Highway 27.

Southbound lanes of US 27 are closed in the area until further notice. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

