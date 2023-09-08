'We’re not breaking any laws': Critics want Lakeland charity drag show event canceled

The school supply fundraiser is billed as family-friendly and put on by the Rose Dynasty Foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKELAND, Fla. — A fundraiser for kids heading back to school is coming under fire in Lakeland, where several people have asked the city commission to pull the plug on the event.

That's because it involves a drag show performance.

This week, several people asked commissioners to pull the plug on the "Momma and Friends Brunch Show" scheduled for this coming Sunday, Aug. 13.

The school supply fundraiser is billed as family-friendly and put on by the Rose Dynasty Foundation.

The foundation is a nonprofit operated by Jason DeShazo, who has performed drag for over 20 years under the name Momma Ashley Rose.

“Our shows, nothing goes on inappropriate," DeShazo said. "No nudity, no sexual acts, nothing like that. In fact, I’d like to tell everybody we are kind of the Disney Channel of drag."

According to DeShazo, the brunch has been held monthly for more than two years benefiting various charities.

Last year, he says they raised more than $100,000.

“Our mission is to spread a message that everyone is loved and accepted and wanted no matter who they are,” DeShazo explained. “And we raise money for charities and nonprofits all across the state and beyond.”

But because it's being held at a building owned by Lakeland's Community Redevelopment Agency – some have asked the city to pull the plug on Sunday's event.

Those in opposition cite Florida's new "Protection of Children Act" and point to the event's poster as encouraging children to attend since it offers reduced admission rates.

“We are equally guilty to the abuse of these children by standing by and doing nothing,” Makayla Coffey told commissioners.

City leaders explained a federal judge has issued an injunction against the new law while it’s being appealed.

Also, they say the event is not being sponsored by the city, only issuing the permit. An important legal distinction.

“We cannot deny a permit based upon the content of someone’s speech or the viewpoint they want to express,” Lakeland City Attorney Palmer Davis said.

Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz also told critics that while he would not bring his own children or grandchildren to the fundraiser, there is a separation of church and state issue at hand as well as people's civil liberties.

“We have to operate and protect civil law. And we will,” Mutz said. “And it does not necessarily mean that that is what you personally work to value. It means what you do what is legally enforceable.”

One city commissioner suggested protesters who still have concerns reach out to State Attorney Brian Haas asking whether his office would investigate. The state attorney's office says if the Lakeland Police Department forwarded any alleged violation of state law those charges would be evaluated.

Mutz told those who oppose the show that the city must follow the law. And that such issues need to be addressed through the state legislature and the courts.

Organizers of the charity drag brunch say police are present at each of their events and will be again on Sunday.