LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police on Wednesday announced a break in a 38-year-old cold case.
Joseph Mills, 58, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, sexual battery and burglary with assault and battery in the 1981 murder of Linda Slaten.
Officers say on Sept. 4, 1981, Slaten was found dead in her apartment off Brunnell Parkway. She was 31 years old and her two young sons were sleeping in their rooms the night she was killed.
Detectives say fingerprints from a previous unrelated arrest in 1984 and recent DNA gathered helped to match Mills to the evidence from the 1981 crime scene.
Investigators from multiple agencies are hosting a news conference Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. to discuss the details of the case.
