LAKELAND, Fla — Three adults are dead and four children were safely taken out of a home following what's believed to be a double murder-suicide on Christmas Eve.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Atlanta Avenue near Glendale Street, according to Lakeland Police Department spokeswoman Robin Tillett.

Four children were inside the house and brought to the police department, Tillett said. They are not hurt.

It's not yet known how the adults died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

