LAKELAND, Fla. — Cute. Cuddly. Adorable--And the dogs are pretty great too.

Lakeland firefighters are at it again – teaming up with SPCA Florida for a fifth year in a row to show off some pups and pecks.

The highly-anticipated 2019 Rescued Pets Calendar features dogs rescued by the SPCA – and firefighters who protect their community each and every day.

Each eye-popping month also includes helpful safety tips from both the Lakeland Fire Department and SPCA Florida.

The calendar goes on sale Nov. 12 for a $10 donation.

It will be available online at SPCAFlorida.org.

You can pick one up in person at the SPCA Florida campus, the Lakeland Fire Department Administration Building and several partner locations.

