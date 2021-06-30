Teen at Lakeland boarding school dies after month-long complaints of stomach pain

Florida Department of Children and Families reports the teen was given soup, Pepto-Bismol and prayed for in place of receiving medical care.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 17-year-old who had been complaining about stomach pain for at least a month died at an all-girls boarding school in Lakeland after staff failed to properly care for her, according to a report from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Officials report the teen who attended the faith-based Lakeland Girls Academy, which seeks to assist girls 13-17 who are struggling with "life issues," died on May 19, 2020, after being found unresponsive by a staff member.

The 17-year-old had only been enrolled at the boarding school for three months at the time of her death.

To treat the teen, who DCF reports began vomiting the day before her death, staff reportedly fed her soup and prayed for her to get better.

"Facility staff did not seek any medical attention for the child until she was found in her room unresponsive," the report states.

According to DCF, 911 was called and CPR was performed until emergency personnel could arrive. The report adds the girl died while on her way to an area hospital.

But trouble regarding the 17-year-old's health didn't happen overnight, according to officials.

A summary report of the girl's death shows she had asked to be seen by a doctor in April regarding chronic stomach pain but was not taken to see one. Instead, DCF says she was given Pepto-Bismol about 20 times to address the issue.

"The facility did not have appropriate protocols in place to address medical emergencies and/or regular medical care with physicians," the report states.

DCF conducted an investigation of the incident and determined there was inadequate supervision and medical neglect when it came to the teen's death. A report from the state agency adds it is unclear at what point the girl's parents were informed of her symptoms.

Further findings in a case summary by Child Protection Team Medical Director Dr. Carol Lilly, showed other oversights by the Lakeland Girls Academy related to the teen's care.

The 17-year-old's roommates described her to be anxious, depressed and having nightmares while at the boarding school, but no documentation of mental health services being provided could be found by Dr. Lilly.

Instead, Dr. Lilly reports a practice of shunning where others were not allowed to speak to the girl was used.

"It was reported that, using a bracelet system, they practice a type of shunning and do not permit others to speak to [the teen]. For a child with reported past sexual abuse, depressive and anxious symptoms, this type of discipline is not recommended," the report states. "A coping strategy for these concerns involves talking to others, not excluding them from contact with others.”

A medical examiner determined the teen's cause of death was a seizure, which was listed as a natural cause with concerns due to a lack of medical care provided while she was at the school.

The 17-year-old had a history of an isolated seizure and while she had abused drugs in the past, there were none in her system at her time of death, the medical examiner adds.

Following the incident, the boarding school's director reports policies and procedures regarding medical care have been updated to create a medical coordinator position.

Other changes in procedure noted in the DCF report include:

Assessing intakes and medical information.

Assessing medical history prior to admission.

Any student taking medications will be weaned from them prior to their program’s start.

Mental health-related issues will be referred to community entities.

Anyone presenting symptoms will be taken to urgent care or an emergency room after 72 hours.

Parents will be notified “immediately” of medical issues.

At this time no arrests have been made in the teen's death.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the Lakeland Girls Academy for a statement and Polk County Sheriff's Office for additional information. This story will be updated once we hear back.