Lakeland Linder Airport given 'all clear' after missile with potential explosives on it found in shipment

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Linder Airport has been given the "all clear" after a missile with potential explosives on it was found Friday in a shipment from Draken International, according to officials.
According to Gene Conrad, director of Lakeland Linder Airport, the unarmed missile was found on an incoming shipment around 2 p.m. Friday.
The Lakeland Fire Department, ATF and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from MacDill responded to investigate. The airport has since lifted evacuations and given the "all clear."
Draken International issued the following statement regarding the incident:
"Draken International, in the process of evaluating arriving shipments discovered something questionable and potentially explosive. Adhering to the explosive safety rule of exposing the minimum amount of people for the minimum amount of time to a potential explosive hazard the decision was made to evacuate the facility and its surrounding neighbors and contact the appropriate authorities. Draken takes its roll in the community seriously and always wants to ensure it performs safe and reliable operations."
A spokesperson for Amazon Air provided the following statement:
"The missile has been safely removed from the premises. There is no threat to our associates and Amazon Air operations have not been disrupted."
