LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in the south Lakeland area.
Deputies say Lakeland-Highlands Road is closed between Clubhouse Road to Lake Miriam Drive in both directions. The crash happened around 5:55 a.m. Thursday.
No other information has been released. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Police: Drivers block hit-and-run driver who struck middle school crossing guard
- House to vote on restraining President Trump's military powers against Iran
- Private fence on Siesta Key beach angering beachgoers
- Flaw in TikTok app let hackers controll accounts with a text message
- Former Pasco middle school teacher arrested for child pornography
- Cartoon of Steve Irwin welcoming animals killed in Australian bushfires has people in tears
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter