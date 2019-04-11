OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland police officer is off the job as the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office investigates him for driving under the influence, according to a news release from the Lakeland Police Department.
Lakeland Police says Officer Chad Landry was pulled over early Saturday morning in Okaloosa County, where he was attending K-9 training.
Landry was immediately placed on administrative leave, and an internal investigation was launched.
The Lakeland Police Department says it has promised Okaloosa County its full cooperation.
What other people are reading right now:
- Video shows 10-year-old's terrifying fall from zip line ride in Lakeland
- FBI investigating ATM explosion at Oldsmar bank
- CEO or HART suspended after whistleblower complaint
- Noah Chambers is saving up to 7 lives after his death, family says
- Cooler weather could bring rodents in your home
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter