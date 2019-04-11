OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland police officer is off the job as the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office investigates him for driving under the influence, according to a news release from the Lakeland Police Department.

Lakeland Police says Officer Chad Landry was pulled over early Saturday morning in Okaloosa County, where he was attending K-9 training.

Landry was immediately placed on administrative leave, and an internal investigation was launched.

The Lakeland Police Department says it has promised Okaloosa County its full cooperation.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter