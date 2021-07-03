Lakeland officer shoots and kills man who shot woman, police say

It happened Sunday morning at the Cobblestone Landing townhomes.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police responding to a domestic call at a townhome complex saw a man shoot a woman, and an officer reacted with gunfire of their own, Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia said.

It happened Sunday morning at the Cobblestone Landing townhomes, located off Walt Loop Road.

The man died while the woman is suffering from "grave" injuries to her abdomen, the chief said. She is recovering at an area hospital.

"The officers reacted to the violence perpetrated to the victim," Garcia said

During a news conference with reporters, Garcia said the man, the woman and her daughter were inside a home when some sort of domestic situation began. It then spilled out into the parking lot, where the officers saw the shooting.

One officer was involved in the actual shooting, although others were on scene at the time, Garcia said.

The relationship between the man and woman isn't yet known and neither are their identities.

"Certainly, you have a lot of folks that live here in close proximity and you will have domestic disturbances – as you would in any community, but this is a relatively safe community," Garcia said. "Very good neighbors here. We don't have many calls for service here at all."

The chief said an investigation is ongoing, with more information expected to be released as it becomes available.