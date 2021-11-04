Police: Man reported missing, later found dead inside car at home

Officers say they are investigating the man's death as suspicious.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police are investigating how a man died after he was reported missing and then later found inside a car on his property.

Officers say the investigation began Saturday around 4:16 p.m. when they were called to a home in the 500 block of West Crawford Street about a missing person.

Police say a woman told them she had last seen the missing person, a 42-year-old man, around 7 a.m. when she left to go out-of-town for the day.

The woman reportedly told officers that when she came home, the man wasn't anywhere to be found and there was blood underneath a car he'd been working on in the driveway.

Officers searched the home's property and say they found the man's body inside another car on the property.

His body was taken to the medical examiner's officer where it will be examined Monday to confirm his cause of death, the agency said.

Police say they aren't releasing any more information at this time to "protect the integrity of the investigation."

If anyone has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Troy Smith at 863-834-8958 or troy.smith@lakelandgov.net. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477, dial **TIPS or submit a tip online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.