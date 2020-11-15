Teen brothers arrested in connection to body found in Polk County orange grove

Danne Frazier, 21, was reported missing by his family when he didn't return home from work.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Two teenage brothers were arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found in a Polk County orange grove.

Sheriff's office deputies were tipped off to the brothers' location, the agency said.

Jo "JoJo" Lobato, 19, and his 18-year-old brother, Angel Lobato, were wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, vehicle burglary, giving false information during a capital felony, tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact of a capital investigation, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Jail records show Angel Lobato is facing charges of robbery with a firearm/deadly weapon and first-degree murder, among additional charges. Charges appeared to have not yet been filed for Jo Lobato.

Danne Frazier, a 21-year-old man from Winter Haven, was reported missing Nov. 4 by his family when he didn't arrive home from work. He last was seen leaving a Wawa gas station on Edgewood Drive in Lakeland after leaving his job at the Publix warehouse.

He was found Tuesday, Nov. 10, in an orange grove off Helicopter Road in Lake Wales.

The Lobato brothers were wanted for several crimes in Polk County and had recently ran off from law enforcement in Flagler County, deputies said. On Nov. 6, a deputy with the Flager County Sheriff's Office made a stop on a car that reportedly was owned by Frazier.

JoJo Lobato ran while Angel Lobato stayed behind but was said to have refused to talk with law enforcement. The Flager County Sheriff's Office says, at the time, the car was not reported stolen and Frazier's whereabouts weren't known.

JoJo Lobato wasn't found, and there was no probable cause to arrest Angel Lobato, the agency said.

"These individuals are now persons of interest in a capital crime and are wanted fugitives from Polk County," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a prepared statement.

What other people are reading right now:

