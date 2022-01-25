Man killed in Davenport crash

Deputies say two cars collided in an intersection Monday afternoon.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Davenport.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 547 and Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, the agency said in a news release.

Deputies say the man was driving a Chevrolet Camaro east on Ernie Caldwell Boulevard while a 39-year-old woman was driving south on CR 547 in a Ford Explorer.

When both cars entered the intersection, the sheriff's office says the front of the Explorer hit the driver's side of the Camaro.

First responders found the man unresponsive in his car, performed CPR and transported him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the report.