One dead, several injured in crash on State Road 60 Thursday night

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead and several injured Thursday night.
According to authorities, 61-year-old Kenneth Nelson was found dead at the scene of the crash on State Road 60, half a mile west of Century Boulevard. Nelson was driving a gray 2013 Hyundai Accent with two passengers. Police did not release the conditions of the passengers.
The other vehicle involved in the crash was a 2016 Toyota Camry. Police say 86-year-old Herbert Rogers was driving the vehicle. They say Rogers and his passenger were taken to Lakeland Regional Health where they were treated for minor injuries.
57-year-old Robert Burns was another person injured in the crash.
Investigators say Burns, an employee with the Florida Department of Transportation, was working at a railroad crossing in the area when Nelson pulled over due to a flat tire. They say as Burns and Nelson were working to fix the tire, Rogers struck Nelson's vehicle, believing he was being redirected due to the railroad repairs.
