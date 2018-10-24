BARTOW, Fla. -- Two young girls armed with knives planned to attack students at Bartow Middle School, law enforcement says.

The school's resource officer was called to the principal's office around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and was told about the plan, according to a Bartow Police Department news release.

Police say the two juveniles were caught by a staff member hiding in the bathroom during regular class time. The girls were arrested and removed from the school's campus.

Bartow police detectives and the Polk County School Board will work together to investigate what led up to the girls' planning, the release states. Parents and guardians should have received notice from the district, telling them of the incident.

A call and email went out to families on Wednesday with an update on the incident. Here is the transcript of the call:

This message is being sent on behalf of Bartow Middle.

Dear families,

All students and staff are safe.

This is an update to a message that was sent yesterday afternoon.

Two Bartow Middle students have been arrested after bringing knives on campus.

The Bartow Police Department’s investigation indicates these students were planning to attack students.

Fortunately, they were discovered by school staff hiding in a bathroom during class time and were taken into custody without incident.

We understand this news can be upsetting. A team of counselors is available at the school to assist any employees and students. They will remain on site as long as they are needed.

We continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners, and we are assisting with their investigation. We greatly appreciate their help.

You may see more law enforcement officers on campus today and throughout the week. Rest assured that the campus is safe for students and staff. School operations are expected to proceed as normal.

This extra law enforcement presence is being done in an abundance of caution and to maintain a sense of calm on the campus.

The safety of our students, staff and their families is and always will be our first priority. Thank you.

