BARTOW, Fla. -- Two young girls armed with knives planned to attack students at Bartow Middle School, law enforcement says.

The school's resource officer was called to the principal's office around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and was told about the plan, according to a Bartow Police Department news release.

Police say the two juveniles were caught by a staff member hiding in the bathroom during regular class time. The girls were arrested and removed from the school's campus.

Bartow police detectives and the Polk County School Board will work together to investigate what led up to the girls' planning, the release states. Parents and guardians should have received notice from the district, telling them of the incident.

