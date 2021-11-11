Water main break puts Polk County neighborhood under boil water notice

Polk County Utilities says those impacted have had their water lines flushed.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — If you are one of the 100 people impacted by a water main break in the Winding Oaks Circle area, you'll want to switch to bottled water for a bit.

Polk County Utilities issued a precautionary boil water notice after the water main break occurred Thursday in the Southwest Region Public Water System.

"As a precaution, we advise that all water users drink bottled water and/or boil water to a rolling boil for at least one minute for cooking and drinking," a press release reads.

The notice will remain in effect until water sampling can be complete. The county says results typically come back within 48 hours.