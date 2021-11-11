Water main break puts Polk County neighborhood under boil water notice

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — If you are one of the 100 people impacted by a water main break in the Winding Oaks Circle area, you'll want to switch to bottled water for a bit.
Polk County Utilities issued a precautionary boil water notice after the water main break occurred Thursday in the Southwest Region Public Water System.
"As a precaution, we advise that all water users drink bottled water and/or boil water to a rolling boil for at least one minute for cooking and drinking," a press release reads.
The notice will remain in effect until water sampling can be complete. The county says results typically come back within 48 hours.
Anyone with questions about the boil water notice is asked to contact customer service at 863-298-4100 or Regional Water Plant Supervisor Ben Bushe at (863) 247-4078.