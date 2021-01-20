Video shows 'less-than-graceful' burglars break into a Polk County convenience store

POLK CITY, Fla. — Surveillance footage from a Polk City gas station captured a pair of "less-than-graceful burglars," and police are asking the public for help in identifying them.
According to Polk County Sheriff's Office, the two burglars broke into a convenience store Jan. 5 in the area of Commonwealth and Oak avenues.
A video posted on Facebook by the sheriff's office shows the pair repeatedly attempting to shatter the entrance of the store before managing to squeeze into a small hole they created.
Investigators say, on top of causing damage to the store, the two burglars made off with cigarettes, vape pens and lotto tickets.
Anyone who recognizes the two burglars is asked to contact Detective T. Wright at 863-577-1626 or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.
