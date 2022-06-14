Polk County Fire Rescue paramedic dies on duty

Douglas Clemons served in the fire rescue for 27 years.

INDIAN LAKE ESTATES, Fla. — A paramedic and engineer with the Polk County Fire Rescue died while he was on duty on Tuesday, the fire rescue said in a Facebook post.

56-year-old Douglas Clemons was at a fire station in Indian Lake Estates when he passed away.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of a man who has served Polk County for 27 years and the grief being felt today by our friends at Polk County Fire Rescue, as well as family and friends of Doug Clemons," the Polk County Sheriff's Office stated.

The details of Clemons' death are yet to be said by authorities.