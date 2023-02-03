13-year-old Polk County student dies after being hit by truck in foggy weather

A district spokesperson said the student was hit while waiting for his bus.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 13-year-old was hit and killed by a truck just after 6 a.m. Friday while waiting for his bus, the Lake Wales Police Department said.

Jadin Galindo was sitting near the center of a paved alleyway about 30 feet from Dr. J.A. Whiltshire Avenue when he was hit by a GMC Sierra truck that turned into the alleyway, according to a news release.

"It was dark and foggy," the police explained. "There were no street lights in the immediate area, only ambient light from nearby Florida's Natural plant."

The agency said the 13-year-old lived in Lake Wales and attended McLaughlin Middle School. He was taken to the nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the 47-year-old driver and her 33-year-old passenger were not hurt while adding that neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in the crash.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the McLaughlin community. We do have counselors on campus today to provide support to students and employees," a Polk County Schools spokesperson said in a statement.

The police department added: "Our hearts break for all those involved and the loss of such a young man."