Polk County Public Schools to receive COVID-19 vaccines for employees

The school district says employees 65 and older will be prioritized.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Public Schools employees may finally have the chance to receive a coronavirus vaccine, after weeks of teachers across the state begging Florida's governor for doses. But, the priority still remains with seniors.

In a news release, the school district said it was partnering with Florida's Department of Health to secure vaccines for employees. However, employees 65 and older will be given first priority. The number of doses that will be sent to schools was not specified.

The news comes after weeks of teachers across the state demanding to be prioritized by Gov. Ron DeSantis. In countless press conferences, the governor has stated he will only allow vaccines for seniors 65 or older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined who should get the vaccine first when supply is limited. After healthcare workers and long-term care residents, the CDC recommends frontline essential workers including teachers along with people age 75 and older.

But, DeSantis has continued to double down on his stance.

Polk County Public Schools employees must fill out an online survey to receive a vaccine. The school district says it must be complete by Jan. 31.