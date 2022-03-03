Polk County reports first case of rabies in 2022 from bat

A dog who caught the rabid bat was vaccinated.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A bat caught by a family's dog tested positive for rabies, making it the first such case in Polk County this year.

The dog was found on March 1 in the Lake Mirror area with a live bat in its mouth, according to a sheriff's office news release. Animal control took possession of the bat and sent it to Tampa for testing.

Test results came back positive Thursday.

The dog was not injured by the bat but was at risk because of the exposure, the sheriff's office said.

"Fortunately, this dog was current on its rabies vaccination, but it will have to be quarantined to make sure it is not infected," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Remember, if a wild mammal is acting aggressive or appears sick, stay away from it and contact Animal Control immediately."

There were five confirmed cases of rabies in 2021 in Polk County, with two in 2020.