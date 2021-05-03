2 people hurt in Polk County crash on railroad tracks

Investigators say the crash happened at the entrance to Mosaic property on State Road 60.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says two people were hurt Monday morning in a crash on railroad tracks.

The sheriff's office says the crash has the westbound lanes of SR-60 shut down while the car is removed from the tracks.

The two people who were inside the car at the time of the crash were transported by Polk County Fire Rescue.

The sheriff's office did not say if there was a train involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.