2 people hurt in Polk County crash on railroad tracks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says two people were hurt Monday morning in a crash on railroad tracks.
Investigators say the crash happened at the entrance to Mosaic property on State Road 60.
The sheriff's office says the crash has the westbound lanes of SR-60 shut down while the car is removed from the tracks.
The two people who were inside the car at the time of the crash were transported by Polk County Fire Rescue.
The sheriff's office did not say if there was a train involved in the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- How people can prepare for the next pandemic
- Video shows Florida principal paddle 1st-grade student
- SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth in rare nighttime splashdown
- FHP: Drunken wrong-way driver eventually stopped on I-4 after a few crashes
- Worker shortage forces some Tampa Bay restaurants to close early
- 'I owe you a new broom': Hillsborough County deputy pulls hissing gator back into pond
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter